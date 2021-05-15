Griffin Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,747 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 314.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 21.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 33.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMND opened at $69.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.83. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.84, for a total transaction of $494,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,484.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,670,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,120 in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lemonade from $159.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

