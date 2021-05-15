Griffin Asset Management Inc. Makes New $437,000 Investment in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $11,131,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 396.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 171,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $8,765,000. Longitude Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter worth about $8,342,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 151,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Nano-X Imaging alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.33.

Shares of NASDAQ NNOX opened at $21.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.11. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nano-X Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano-X Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.