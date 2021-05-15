Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 2,405.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FLGT shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FLGT opened at $70.34 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.26 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.82 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.58 and a 200-day moving average of $78.17.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. The firm’s revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

