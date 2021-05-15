Griffin Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,325 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 36.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ET. Evercore ISI raised Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.13.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

