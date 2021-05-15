GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.30 million. The company’s revenue was up 172.7% on a year-over-year basis. GrowGeneration updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of GRWG stock traded up $4.40 on Friday, reaching $39.93. 2,622,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,392,654. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 798.76 and a beta of 3.09. GrowGeneration has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $67.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

In related news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $395,151.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities began coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded GrowGeneration from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.