Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) PT Raised to $160.00 at BTIG Research

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $145.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health stock opened at $112.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.68. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -59.08 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 72,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $11,263,581.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,405,525 shares in the company, valued at $371,870,109.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,358.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 419,178 shares of company stock valued at $65,042,089. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.