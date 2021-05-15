Gulden (NLG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.76 Million

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 15th. Gulden has a total market cap of $15.76 million and $321,562.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Gulden has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. One Gulden coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $307.97 or 0.00638167 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009015 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 543,924,355 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

