H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HLUYY. Danske upgraded shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. H. Lundbeck A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get H. Lundbeck A/S alerts:

Shares of HLUYY stock opened at $32.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.73. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $43.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.42.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; Vyepti for migraine prevention; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H. Lundbeck A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.