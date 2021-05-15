Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) had its target price reduced by Barrington Research from $91.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Shares of HAE traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.00. 2,091,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,303. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.81. Haemonetics has a 52 week low of $49.26 and a 52 week high of $142.11. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the first quarter worth $222,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1,588.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 39,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 36,972 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 8.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7,853.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 33,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 33,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 504,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,964,000 after acquiring an additional 20,002 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

