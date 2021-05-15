Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.56. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-18% to $983 million – $1.027 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Haemonetics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 2.600-3.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded up $4.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,091,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,303. Haemonetics has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.81.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.29.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

