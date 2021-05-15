Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.61%.

NASDAQ HALL opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

