Hamel Associates Inc. Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hamel Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.8% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $61.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $62.27.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.10.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,575,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 35,374 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total value of $2,149,324.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,264.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,153 shares of company stock worth $16,468,384. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

