Hamel Associates Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 41,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.14.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

