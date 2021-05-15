Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $294,000 in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPER. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,953,000 after buying an additional 440,922 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 24,374 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 116,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 64,376 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $817,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 815,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after purchasing an additional 44,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPER. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Xperi in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 0.36. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 7.25 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. Xperi had a negative net margin of 8.65% and a positive return on equity of 18.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

In other news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

