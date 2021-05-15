Handelsbanken Fonder AB Makes New Investment in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,795 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Great Western Bancorp by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 19,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 298,775 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GWB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $33.98 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.35 and a 12-month high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

