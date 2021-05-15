Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases New Holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,417 shares of the coupon company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Groupon by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,382 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Groupon by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,178 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Groupon by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Groupon in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon stock opened at $46.24 on Friday. Groupon, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 2.58.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The coupon company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.35. Groupon had a negative net margin of 13.34% and a negative return on equity of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $263.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Groupon, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Groupon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $29.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $21.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Groupon from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

