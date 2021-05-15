Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $236,000 Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GIII. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,806,000 after buying an additional 728,688 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,189,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,754,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,221,000 after buying an additional 117,395 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GIII shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of GIII opened at $32.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.85. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $34.86.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

