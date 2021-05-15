Handelsbanken Fonder AB Takes $307,000 Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDXS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Codexis by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,596,000 after buying an additional 721,785 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,472,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,098,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Codexis by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,795,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,513,000 after buying an additional 434,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,405,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $494,200.00. Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200 in the last quarter. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Codexis stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -52.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CDXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Codexis in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

