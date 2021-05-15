Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Raised to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $25.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HBI. Barclays lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

In related news, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 50,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,893.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.17 per share, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 837.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,512,296 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817,568 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,045,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,830,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,367 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,621,997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $315,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,951 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

