Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $25,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 53,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on HASI shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $48.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 58.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 118.64%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total value of $2,885,497.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Simone Lagomarsino acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,334 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,997 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

