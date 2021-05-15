Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th.

HDI traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$35.01. The company had a trading volume of 42,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,503. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.59. The company has a market cap of C$743.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$11.00 and a 12-month high of C$36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$308.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$301.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4800002 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HDI. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution to C$45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$42.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.75.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

