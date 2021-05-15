Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Given New C$45.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$45.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution to C$42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hardwoods Distribution currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$41.75.

Shares of TSE:HDI opened at C$35.01 on Friday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of C$11.00 and a 52 week high of C$36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$33.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$743.68 million and a PE ratio of 19.89.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$308.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.40 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4800002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.32%.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

