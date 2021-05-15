Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Price Target Raised to C$45.50

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) had its price target lifted by National Bank Financial to C$45.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

HDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$42.00 to C$45.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Acumen Capital upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. CIBC upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.75.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

HDI opened at C$35.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$743.68 million and a P/E ratio of 19.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$33.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$11.00 and a 12-month high of C$36.64.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$308.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.40 million. On average, analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution will post 2.4800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.32%.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.