Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.41

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.41 and last traded at $26.04, with a volume of 25631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a current ratio of 7.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.09.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.41. On average, analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

