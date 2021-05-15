Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Hasbro by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Hasbro by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 173,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $4,451,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after buying an additional 70,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

HAS opened at $96.30 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.85 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

