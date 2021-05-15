Hays plc (LON:HAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hays plc (LON:HAS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 135 ($1.76).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 165 ($2.16) target price on shares of Hays in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) price objective on shares of Hays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of HAS stock traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 167.10 ($2.18). The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.72, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion and a PE ratio of -334.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 161.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 146.90. Hays has a twelve month low of GBX 97.65 ($1.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 170.30 ($2.22).

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

