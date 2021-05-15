HC Wainwright Cuts Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $294.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $317.00 to $294.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.29.

NVAX opened at $131.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.23 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The company had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $493,812.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $15,952,005 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 12.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Novavax by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

