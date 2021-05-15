HC Wainwright Trims ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Target Price to $55.00

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

NYSE:ADCT traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 317,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,737. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. The company has a current ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.21 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.54. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $476,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.