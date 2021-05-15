HC Wainwright Trims Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) Target Price to $15.00

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $8.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. Intellicheck has a 1 year low of $5.69 and a 1 year high of $15.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $152.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.50 and a beta of 2.23.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Intellicheck will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 9,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 47.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

