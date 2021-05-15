Head-To-Head Analysis: The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) vs. Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and The Hong Kong and China Gas (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hong Kong and China Gas has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cabot Oil & Gas and The Hong Kong and China Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 2 10 4 0 2.13 The Hong Kong and China Gas 1 0 0 0 1.00

Cabot Oil & Gas currently has a consensus price target of $20.18, indicating a potential upside of 13.54%. Given Cabot Oil & Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cabot Oil & Gas is more favorable than The Hong Kong and China Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 16.73% 8.84% 4.24% The Hong Kong and China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and The Hong Kong and China Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $2.07 billion 3.44 $681.07 million $1.62 10.97 The Hong Kong and China Gas $5.19 billion 5.96 $901.41 million N/A N/A

The Hong Kong and China Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Cabot Oil & Gas.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.9% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of The Hong Kong and China Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. The Hong Kong and China Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cabot Oil & Gas pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cabot Oil & Gas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Cabot Oil & Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Cabot Oil & Gas beats The Hong Kong and China Gas on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 13,672 billion cubic feet of gas; and 15 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About The Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities. The company supplies town gas to approximately 1.9 million customers. It also provides network connectivity, and data center and cloud computing services; and engages in the software development, solution implementation, and systems integration activities. In addition, the company offers consultancy and engineering contractor services, including utilities installation, infrastructure construction, and civil and building services engineering for public and private projects; and designs and manufactures gas meters and metering systems. Further, it is involved in water supply and wastewater treatment serving 2.4 million customers. Additionally, the company manufactures polyethylene piping and fittings; and engages in the customers center, cafÃ©, restaurant, retail sale, automatic meter reading system development, laboratory testing, payment gateway and related, project management, landfill gas project, financing, logistics, oil, research and development, property development, and securities investment activities. The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in North Point, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.