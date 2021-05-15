Head to Head Review: Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) versus Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) and Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics -332.94% -56.43% -39.32% Xenetic Biosciences N/A -28.67% -22.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Global Blood Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Xenetic Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Global Blood Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Blood Therapeutics 0 5 13 0 2.72 Xenetic Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

Global Blood Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $85.12, indicating a potential upside of 135.26%. Xenetic Biosciences has a consensus target price of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 125.90%. Given Global Blood Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Global Blood Therapeutics is more favorable than Xenetic Biosciences.

Risk & Volatility

Global Blood Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Blood Therapeutics and Xenetic Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics $2.11 million 1,067.69 -$266.77 million ($4.71) -7.68 Xenetic Biosciences $20,000.00 726.00 -$12.77 million N/A N/A

Xenetic Biosciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Global Blood Therapeutics.

Summary

Xenetic Biosciences beats Global Blood Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD. In addition, the company is developing inclacumab, a novel human monoclonal antibody to treat vaso-occlusive crises; and GBT601, a hemoglobin polymerization inhibitor. It has a license and collaboration agreement with Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize therapies for SCD) and beta thalassemia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Xenetic Biosciences

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications.

