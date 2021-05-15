HEIDI (HDI) Price Tops $0.0008

HEIDI (CURRENCY:HDI) traded down 61.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 15th. Over the last seven days, HEIDI has traded down 64% against the US dollar. One HEIDI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEIDI has a market cap of $704.42 and approximately $117.00 worth of HEIDI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About HEIDI

HEIDI (HDI) is a coin. HEIDI’s total supply is 12,910,000 coins and its circulating supply is 903,700 coins. The Reddit community for HEIDI is https://reddit.com/r/Heidicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEIDI’s official Twitter account is @winston_graf and its Facebook page is accessible here. HEIDI’s official website is www.heidicoin.ch.

Buying and Selling HEIDI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEIDI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEIDI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEIDI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

