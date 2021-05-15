Helix Hits 1-Day Volume of $325.00 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Helix has a market capitalization of $139,474.04 and approximately $325.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded down 28.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00038869 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001156 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003830 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,331,309 coins and its circulating supply is 33,205,480 coins. The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

