Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,875 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Hess by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $84.33 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.78.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 18,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $1,146,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 158,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,016,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,079,097 shares of company stock valued at $83,247,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hess has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.20.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

