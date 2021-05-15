Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.25 ($2.76).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

LON HOC opened at GBX 188.20 ($2.46) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 198.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 210.72. Hochschild Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 149 ($1.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 326.80 ($4.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.91. The company has a market cap of £967.11 million and a P/E ratio of 89.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 1.89%.

In other Hochschild Mining news, insider Ignacio Bustamante sold 100,000 shares of Hochschild Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.93), for a total transaction of £301,000 ($393,258.43).

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells gold and silver in the Americas. It also offers dorÃ© and concentrates. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

