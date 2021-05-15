Honest Tops One Day Volume of $311,654.00 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. Honest has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $311,654.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest coin can now be purchased for about $0.0289 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Honest has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00095428 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.13 or 0.00513984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00232599 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005120 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $558.13 or 0.01156121 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.52 or 0.01208723 BTC.

Honest Coin Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com.

Buying and Selling Honest

