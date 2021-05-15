Horizon Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $22.05 Million (HZN)

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 21% lower against the dollar. Horizon Protocol has a total market cap of $22.05 million and $137,179.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.81 or 0.00095032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.93 or 0.00570390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.65 or 0.00238861 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $586.32 or 0.01190421 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.88 or 0.01193597 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol.

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

