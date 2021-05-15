Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HST. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.53.

NASDAQ:HST traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. 4,986,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973,072. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.63. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.38.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

