HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Receives GBX 446.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 449.45 ($5.87).

Several research firms have weighed in on HSBA. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of HSBC and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 414 ($5.41) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Investec downgraded HSBC to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA stock traded up GBX 5.05 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 448.80 ($5.86). 26,361,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,363,568. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The stock has a market cap of £91.67 billion and a PE ratio of 21.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 433.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 407.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.47%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total value of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.