Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOSSY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,743. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. Hugo Boss has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0095 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is 1.49%.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

