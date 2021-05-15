IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $57,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after purchasing an additional 155,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,591 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after purchasing an additional 154,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 339,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,547,000 after purchasing an additional 148,257 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total value of $277,002.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,666,397.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,551,668. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $530.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $520.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $494.44. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.50 and a 1-year high of $573.99. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.