Ieq Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $359,336,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $55,483,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,187,000 after acquiring an additional 249,357 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 677,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,708,000 after acquiring an additional 221,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 587,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,071,000 after acquiring an additional 179,534 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP stock opened at $145.47 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $82.13 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.11.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.413 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $228,133.60. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,115 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,994 in the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Longbow Research raised Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.55.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

