Ieq Capital LLC Invests $339,000 in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 5,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Newmont by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,582,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,425,000 after buying an additional 1,275,216 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,020,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 235,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 6,348 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $387,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,654. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total transaction of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,410. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James set a $78.00 price target on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Fundamental Research dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $70.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.33. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 166.67%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

