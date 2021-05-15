Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 9,606 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.8% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $164.01 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $164.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $496.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Seaport Global Securities raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

