Ieq Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Humana by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of Humana stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $452.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $435.98 and a 200 day moving average of $411.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $365.06 and a 12-month high of $475.44.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.45.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

