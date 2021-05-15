Ieq Capital LLC Takes $377,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 10,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 11,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $95.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $52.82 and a one year high of $96.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Gordon Haskett raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

