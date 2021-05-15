Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 5,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

CL opened at $83.56 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $66.40 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,323 shares of company stock valued at $7,792,306. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.