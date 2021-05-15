IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 88,418 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 777,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,418 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of T traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. 21,181,778 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,920,516. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $230.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.45.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

