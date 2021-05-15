IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 13,474 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.8% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,998 shares of company stock valued at $68,128,083. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $5.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,729,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,931,705. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.02 and a 52 week high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $289.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $256.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $240.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.