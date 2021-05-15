IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $19,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,688,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $459.07. 1,009,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,818. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $471.88 and its 200-day moving average is $475.57. The firm has a market cap of $180.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $324.35 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total value of $10,033,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.